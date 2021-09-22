Lotic Shares Enchanting New Single 'Emergency'

Lotic, the recording project of J’Kerian Morgan, has released a new electronic single ‘Emergency’ ahead of the album ‘Water’ which is due October 29th via Houndstooth. The new single is accompanied by its beautifully crafted music video, directed by Lil Internet, which offers a new insight into Lotic’s enchanting appeal.

The ambient vocals and underlying percussion of ‘Emergency’ will join lead single “Come Unto Me” on the striking, upcoming album. Opening up about the new single, Morgan revealed that “‘Emergency’ is me fully owning my sexuality for the first time… I transitioned a few years ago and it taught me that men really have way too much testosterone flowing through their bodies”. Lotic’s captivating emotional and personal presence, which has developed since 2011’s ‘More Than Friends’, has assisted in the creation of a compelling discography.

It has been three years since Lotic’s breath-taking debut album ‘Power’, in which an influential, narrative voice for discussions of race, sexuality and gender was given its platform. These three years in amongst the last decade have come to shape Morgan as an artist and individual, and in turn we have been fortunate enough to witness the evolution of Lotic.

The brilliance of Lotic’s new single ‘Emergency’ will tide us over until the release the greatly anticipated ‘Water’.

Words: Amelia Kelly

Photo Credit: Alex de Brabant

