Lotic Announces New Album 'Water'

Lotic has shared details of her new album 'Water'.

The freewheeling creative returns to action, with J'Kerian Morgan resuming her Lotic guise on a new full length.

Following on from her imposing 2018 debut LP, 'Water' is an Afro-Futurist experience that links souls lost on the Middle Passage to the dense possibilities of new technology.

New song 'Come Unto Me' is a genre-blurring feast, while the Matt Lambert directed visuals are striking.

Lotic comments...

“1.8 million Africans died on the Middle Passage; their bodies were thrown into the Atlantic. Had their cells been able to adapt to this new ecosystem, and thrive and multiply, perhaps a glorious new culture and history would have been possible."

Tune in now.

'Water' will be released on October 29th.

Photo Credit: Matt Lambert

