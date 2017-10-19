Lost Map Launch New Island Residency Project

Lost Map have launched their V I S I T ▲ T I O N S project, a mixture of residential-based artists and regular releases.

The label is based on the Isle of Eigg, a devoutly independent island off the Scottish west coast which even produces its own electricity.

A truly spectacular location, label found Pictish Trail is a perpetual advocate for Eigg life, even launching the Howlin' Fling festival in the process.

New project V I S I T ▲ T I O N S continues this, supporting artists who want to make Eigg their home while pursuing new projects.

A series of very special limited-edition releases, written and recorded in residency in a cabin on Eigg itself, the project is supported by Creative Scotland and aims to help people who want to life off-grid.

A flurry of EPs are planned, with Lost Map set to launch a full subscription service with the opening instalment helmed by Lost Map’s own Monoganon.

"We’ve got an event called the Howlin’ Fling which is a very intimate music weekender that we put on once every two years,” says Pictish Trail aka Johnny Lynch. “Eigg is quite a remote place and a really stunning location, it’s such an important part of our identity as a label and who I am as a musician. I remember when I first visited here I was blown away by the scenery and the friendliness of the community. It’s overwhelming and really inspiring. So many of the acts that have played at Howlin’ Fling have said ‘I’d love to spend a bit of time here doing some writing and recording’, and I understand why."

"So V I S I T ▲ T I O N S is a residency project, in which we invite musicians over to the island to spend a week in isolation in complete solitude in a small cabin. We provide a bunch of instruments and recording equipment. They write and record music during the week and they document their stay with photos and a diary, and we release all of this stuff as part of our subscription programme."

