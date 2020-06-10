Lost Horizons, John Grant Collaborate On 'Cordelia'

Lost Horizons have shared their new John Grant collaboration 'Cordelia'.

The project is helmed by Simon Raymonde - Cocteau Twins, Bella Union founder - and Richie Thomas, with their collaboration-fuelled debut album earning widespread praise.

New album 'In Quiet Moments' lands on February 26th, and it finds the central duo twisting and turning their sounds in fresh directions.

Taken from the LP, new track 'Cordelia' is online now, and it features guest vocals from John Grant.

The American-born, Icelandic based songwriter adds his inimitable vocals to the song, one that dips into Lost Horizons' passion for including improvisation in their songwriting.

Says Simon Raymonde...

"This was one of the last tracks recorded for the album, though it came from the ashes of one the first improv sessions Richie and I had. Listening back to what we started with, I jettisoned the drums and most of the guitars but salvaged a small part of it and turned it into something brand new. Then I had the amazing David Rothon - who I had seen play live with Marissa Nadler a few nights before - and long-time collaborator Fiona Brice add pedal steel and strings respectively."

"Sitting quietly in the studio with our spacey slice of instrumental swirl, I closed my eyes to imagine a voice. While much of his recent work involves synths and crunchy beats, how he magnificently handles cinematic melancholy in his own work, and specifically in the Scott Walker Prom for the BBC, I knew my dear friend John Grant would nail this. I hoped he might enjoy the freedom of creating some melodic magic alongside elegant emotional lyrics."

"I sent him the piece, aware that he is always so incredibly busy, and tried to keep my expectations low, in case he had to turn it down, but to my utter and continuing delight he said yes and I’ll have to admit to shedding a tear or two when he sent me back the completed vocal a few weeks later."

Tune in now.

