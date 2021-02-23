'Lost' Alan Vega Album To Be Released

A 'lost' album by Alan Vega will be released this Spring.

The American artist, Suicide co-conspirator, and solo iconoclast amassed a wealth of material before his 2016 ascension, and this naturally left a huge amount in the vaults.

These unheard recordings are set to be selected for public consumption, beginning with the release of 'lost' album 'Mutator' on April 23rd.

New single 'Nike Soldier' is online now, and it's a bold, caustic, unrelenting offering, all qualities Alan Vega made his own.

Vega's longtime creative ally Liz Lamere comments: "In all of his artistic expressions Alan had a unique ability to pull from an eclectic mix of cultural references and turn them on their head. If we asked him to to give us a quote about 'Nike Soldier' he'd say 'Do it Just'."

Jacqueline Castel directs the video, which deals with themes of death and resurrection. She comments:

"Performer Kris Esfandiari (King Woman, NGHTCRWLR etc.) mutates into punk iconoclast Alan Vega in a karaoke toe-to-toe, set against a reliquary of Vega's light sculptures and totems from his personal wardrobe, including his famed Champion gloves and beret."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Saturn Strip, Ltd

