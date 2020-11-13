Loski Links With Stormzy On Massive New Single 'Flavour'

South London force Loski links with Stormzy on new single 'Flavour'.

The Kennington rapper will release his debut album this month, with ‘Music, Trial And Trauma: A Drill Story’ landing on November 20th.

Steel Banglez and Mike Elizondo helm the beat, matching a subtle dancehall influence to Japanese tinges in the counter melody.

It's a sleek drill banger, providing the perfect backing for Loski and Stormzy's playful rhymes.

A flirtatious return, Big Mike seems to push Loski to the next level, the Kennington don amplifying his own talents.

Tune in now.

