Los Campesinos! Re-Issue 'Romance Is Boring'

Los Campesinos! will re-issue their album 'Romance Is Boring' next year.

The band released the record back in 2010, and it remains a key touchstone for fans.

Spruced up for its 10th anniversary, 'Romance Is Boring' will be re-issued on gold double vinyl, alongside a limited edition - 500 copies only - vinyl pressing of 'All's Well That Ends' EP.

Alongside this, Los Campesinos! have constructed a new 'zine, as well as lining up two London shows.

Special 'Romance Is Boring' dates, the band will play London's Islington Assembly Hall on February 14th and 15th.

Tickets go on sale from 9am on Friday (September 27th) - but if you order the album HERE before then you will be sent a link allowing them to buy tickets immediately.

Catch Los Campesinos! at the following 'Romance Is Boring' shows:

February

14 London Islington Assembly Hall

15 London Islington Assembly Hall

(Both shows are fully accessible to those with disabilities, and gender neutral facilities will be in operation on the evening)

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.