Los Bitchos Unleash New Single 'Las Panteras'

All-instrumental four-piece Los Bitchos introduce their debut album with new single 'Las Panteras'.

The band's excellent live shows have become a key component of London's guitar underground, recently hitting Brockley Park's Wide Awake festival.

Signed to City Slang, Los Bitchos are readying the release of their debut LP, with 'Let The Festivities Begin!' forged by Alex Kapranos of Franz Ferdinand in Gallery Studios.

Out on February 4th, it's led by deliriously infectious new single 'Las Panteras', a kind of disco meets punk meets cumbia anthem-in-waiting.

Tom Mitchell oversaw the video, which features a quick dance routine, a malevolent kitten, and a battle royale at the close.

Los Bitchos' very own Augustina Ruiz has the the following to say...

“We wanted to show the mystery of the song combined with sassy dance moves. Inspirations for the video are Kill Bill, Scooby Doo & Spice Girls’s ‘Wannabe’ video. The huge battle climax at the end is a Bram Stoker ‘Dracula’ inspired fight which will leave you hanging for what’s in store next, between Las Panteras and the girls. A tacky ‘70s show in which the band must solve the mystery of Las Panteras, taking a break now and then to bust out some sassy choreographed dance sequences to keep their spirits up! To be continued…”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Tom Mitchell

- - -