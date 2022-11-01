Los Bitchos Share Joyous New Track 'Pista (Fresh Start)'

Los Bitchos have shared their new track 'Pista (Fresh Start)'.

The band fuse garage pop with South American cumbia rhythms, resulting in a truly unique sound.

A formidable live proposition, Los Bitchos took that energy into the studio for debut album 'Let The Festivities Begin!'.

New track 'Pista (Fresh Start)' certainly has that party feeling, with its whooping, hollering atmosphere augmented by some neat guitar lines.

Dialing things back on production, Los Bitchos keep it raw while adding a chorus pedal twang to the lead arpeggios.

Tom Mitchell directs the video, which features Los Bitchos living it up. The band comment...

“We are so excited to put out this track. Some people may recognise it and we hope you enjoy the sassy makeover we gave it for the album. The video transports you to our life in witness protection following our game show/court room victory - the good life and new beginnings. Things aren’t quite what they seem though... We had so much fun shooting this video and didn’t want to leave our cosy, wholesome nest! Thank you to Dario Argento and Are you afraid of the dark? for inspiring the final instalment of this trilogy.”

Tune in now.

- - -