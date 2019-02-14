Los Bitchos Match Garage Punk To Cumbia With 'Pista (Great Start)'

London based garage punk internationalists Los Bitchos have shared their new single 'Pista (Great Start)'.

The band have strong rooted in Central and South America, while other members hail from Sweden and the UK.

A riotous five-piece whose venomous live shows have sparked a wave of hype across London, Los Bitchos recently went into the studio with Alex Kapranos.

New single 'Pista (Great Start)' is the result. Out now on Bad Vibrations, it leans on those cumbia records of the 70s and 80s while also supplying something raw, and effortlessly stylish.

Franz Ferdinand's Alex Kapranos produced the single, and he commented:

"Los Bitchos are cool. They are all attitude and killer tunes. Truly international with cumbia beats, Turkish psychedelia, a hint of Swedish pop and a touch of shoegaze shimmer. More than anything, they put you in a really good mood when you listen to them..."

From surfer guitar to that wipe out ending, 'Pista (Great Start)' is an addictive return - tune in now.

