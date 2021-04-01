Loretta Lynn Announces New Album 'Still Woman Enough'

Loretta Lynn will release new album 'Still Woman Enough' in March.

The songwriter's 50th studio album, it finds the country icon carving out a forward path by looking through her history and heritage.

A celebration of women's role in the development of country music, the 13 song tracklisting makes room for guest spots by Margo Price, Tanya Tucker, Reba McEntire, and Carrie Underwood.

“I am just so thankful to have some of my friends join me on my new album. We girl singers gotta stick together," Loretta Lynn says. “It’s amazing how much has happened in the 50 years since ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ first came out and I’m extremely grateful to be given a part to play in the history of American music.”

Check out this re-worked version of 'Coal Miner's Daughter' below.

'Still Woman Enough' will be released on March 19th.

