Loren Kramar's 'Cover Girl' Works On Numerous Levels

Loren Kramar started his creative life working in visual arts, attempting the prestigious Cooper Union art school.

Collaborating extensively with some big names in the arts world, he later became drawn towards songwriting.

Now based in Los Angeles, new release 'Cover Girl' is a nuanced, engrossing, immersive piece of music.

Finely sculpted, exquisitely honed, Loren seems able to place each aspect next to each other, allowing their meanings to multiply.

He comments: "What’s at the core of this song and somewhere near the core of me is aloneness. Reaching and stretching towards a dream. A perpetual need for validation while chasing your own potential. The tragedy is the bending and giving of yourself to the world while reckoning with an absence of love."

Photo Credit: Oto Gillen

