Lorde's New Single 'Stoned At The Nail Salon' Lands This Week

Lorde will release new single 'Stoned At The Nail Salon' this week.
The New Zealand pop icon will release her new album 'Solar Power' later this year; the title track arrived a few weeks back, and featured a colourful, beach-set clip.
'Solar Power' was co-written and co-produced with pop's man of the moment Jack Antonoff, and it featured backing vocals from Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo.
New single 'Stoned At The Nail Salon' will be released on July 21st, with the news having been teased on Lorde's official website.