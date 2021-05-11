Lorde Shares New Songs 'Helen Of Troy' And 'Hold No Grudge'

Lorde has shared new songs 'Helen Of Troy' and 'Hold No Grudge'.

The pop icon's new album 'Solar Power' was released earlier this year, a meditative song cycle that explored some highly personal topics.

On its release, Clash wrote that the album "is a new era for Lorde, matured as she turns her consideration outwards towards her role in fan’s lives, while still leaving space for her signature confessional lyrics."

The sessions were seemingly fruitful, with Lorde now sharing two previously unheard songs.

Recorded during 'Solar Power' but then shelved, 'Helen Of Troy' and 'Hold No Grudge' offer an expanded take on the world their parent album occupies.

Lorde explains: “These songs were fun explorations on the album journey. They didn’t quite fit into the tracklist for whatever reason but they’re both big tunes.”

Of 'Helen Of Troy' she says: “We wrote it super quickly in the tiniest room at Westlake where we did a bunch of Melo and it was fun the whole time. It’s super off the cuff lyrically, almost ad-libbed, and you can hear me starting to figure out some album themes...”

Reflecting on 'Hold No Grudge' she adds: “HNG is a sort of composite portrait of when relationships turn sour, being trapped in the ice but remembering the warmth.”

Tune in below.

Photo Credit: Ophelia Mikkelson Jones

- - -