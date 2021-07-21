Lorde Releases New Single 'Stoned At The Nail Salon'

Lorde has shared her new single 'Stoned At The Nail Salon'.

The New Zealand pop artist's new album 'Solar Power' is incoming, with its title track leading the way.

Boasting a baggy sway that recalled George Michael's 'Freedom' , it's contrasted by this new release.

More sombre in tone, we can hear elements of Taylor Swift and Joni Mitchell at play in 'Stoned At The Nail Salon', a song that excels through restraint.

Produced from Jack Antonoff is simple yet effective, the revolving guitar chords continually reaching towards some form of resolution.

Of the song Lorde says...

“This song is sort of a rumination on getting older, settling into domesticity, and questioning if you’ve made the right decisions. I think lots of people start asking those questions of themselves around my age, and it was super comforting to me writing them down, hoping they’d resonate with others too. I used this song as a dumping ground for so many thoughts...”

Catch Lorde on Late Night with Seth Meyers tonight (July 21st) for a full-show takeover.

Photo Credit: Ophelia Mikkelson Jones

- - -