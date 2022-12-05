Lorde Launches New Sonos Radio Station

"SOLARSYSTYM is like stepping into my brain..."
12 · 05 · 2022

Lorde has launched a new radio station through Sonos.

The move follows similar projects from Thom Yorke, Brian Eno, Erykah Badu, and Björk, offering a deep-dive into her creativity.

The first instalment is now online, and it features hand-picked tracks that have inspired Lorde, alongside audio reflections on her life and career.

She comments...

“SOLARSYSTYM is like stepping into my brain, giving listeners a front row seat to the songs that have meant a ton to me and my life. It is a collection of forms, gravitationally bound, a handful of planets, dozens, more dwarf planets, and countless little rocks. All reflecting light from a sun. These are the forms that have altered my course for better.”

Tune in below.

