Lorde Launches New Sonos Radio Station

Lorde has launched a new radio station through Sonos.

The move follows similar projects from Thom Yorke, Brian Eno, Erykah Badu, and Björk, offering a deep-dive into her creativity.

The first instalment is now online, and it features hand-picked tracks that have inspired Lorde, alongside audio reflections on her life and career.

She comments...

“SOLARSYSTYM is like stepping into my brain, giving listeners a front row seat to the songs that have meant a ton to me and my life. It is a collection of forms, gravitationally bound, a handful of planets, dozens, more dwarf planets, and countless little rocks. All reflecting light from a sun. These are the forms that have altered my course for better.”

Tune in below.