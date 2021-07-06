Lorde Is Returning In 2021, It Is Actually Happening

Lorde has updated her website, indicating her return later this year.

The New Zealand pop auteur has been absent for too damn long, say fans, and expectation surrounding her next step is at fever pitch.

2020 saw huge speculation concerning a new album, before Lorde revealed that her creative endeavours at that point focussed on photography for a friend's journal.

Now it seems that Lorde is actually, genuinely, back. And we mean that. Lorde has updated her official website , using the phrase: 'Patience is a virtue'.

Also, what is that photograph? And what does 'Solar Power' refer to?

It's all too much for some...

Check it out HERE.