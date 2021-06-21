Lorde Details 'Solar Power' Album, Confirms Tour

Lorde will release her new album 'Solar Power' on August 20th.

The New Zealand singer shared her song 'Solar Power' during a Solar eclipse, and followed this by teasing some mid-summer action.

The details of her new album 'Solar Power' have been sketched out, while she's also confirmed a full world tour.

So, the album: Lorde comments: “The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalising the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors. In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learned to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.”

Out now, the song 'Solar Power' was constructed alongside Jack Antonoff and it is “the first of the rays. It’s about that infectious, flirtatious summer energy that takes hold of us all, come June…”

Out on August 20th, 'Solar Power' will be available in a disc-less format, an eco conscious Music Box that acts as an alternative to the CD; it will contain extra visual content, handwritten notes, exclusive photos, and a download card.

Lorde explains: “I decided early on in the process of making this album that I also wanted to create an environmentally kind, forward-thinking alternative to the CD. I wanted this Music Box product to be similar in size, shape and price to a CD, to live alongside it in a retail environment, but be something which stands apart and that’s committed to the evolving nature of a modern album.”

Finally, Lorde has also laid out plans for a world tour, including some UK dates. Enough talk, here's the action:

May

25 Leeds O2 Academy

26 Edinburgh Usher Hall

28 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

30 Birmingham O2 Academy

June

1 London Roundhouse

2 London Roundhouse

'Solar Power' tracklisting:

1. The Path

2. Solar Power

3. California

4. Stoned in the Nail Salon

5. Fallen Fruit

6. Secrets From a Girl (Who's Seen It All)

7. The Man with An Axe

8. Dominoes

9. Big Star

10. Leader of a New Regime

11. Mood Ring

12. Oceanic Feeling

- - -

Photo Credit: Ophelia Mikkelson Jones