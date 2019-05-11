Loraine James Releases 'New Year's Substitution 2'

London artist Loraine James has shared new EP 'New Year's Substitution 2'.

The producer's fusion of glitchy IDM, dubbed out effects, and opaque, left field pop references lit up 2019, with her album 'You And I' gaining widespread plaudits.

Out now on Hyperdub, Loraine James follows this with a brand new EP, recorded across a seven day period with a handful of guests.

The record features eight brand new compositions, with studio work enhanced by contributions from Shapednoise, Morwell, patten, and more.

Tune in now.

<a href="http://lorainejames.bandcamp.com/album/new-years-substitution-2">New Year&#39;s Substitution 2 by Loraine James</a>

