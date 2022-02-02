Loraine James Launches Ambient Project Whatever The Weather

UK producer Loraine James has unveiled new ambient-leaning alias Whatever The Weather.

The producer's outstanding 2021 release 'Devotion' ranked as one of the year's defining electronic records, a work of invention and rich emotion.

Whatever The Weather largely steers away from club tropes, with Loraine James using the alias to explore rather more ambient, textured constructions.

A new album is incoming on Ghostly, with the self-titled affair pivoting Loraine James in fresh directions.

Out on April 8th, it'll be accompanied by a live performance at London's Cafe OTO on April 7th.

Beautiful new song '17ºC' is online now - check it out below.