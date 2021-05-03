Loraine James Announces New Album 'Reflection'

Exploratory producer Loraine James will release new album 'Reflection' on June 4th.

The electronic musician's startlingly inventive debut album won critical acclaim for its forward-minded approach, with Loraine using 2020 to sculpt a follow up.

Second album 'Reflection' is out this summer, and we're excited to see where this electronic voice will go next.

Out on June 4th, it's led by new piece 'Simple Stuff' which matches restrains yet inquisitive digitalism to those murmured vocals.

Strange and suggestive, 'Simple Stuff' never quite obeys any one definition, with Loraine James thriving on a continual state of flux.

Check it out now.

Photo Credit: Suleika Müller

