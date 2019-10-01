Lophiile Shares Genre-Bending New Song 'No Bus'

Multi-faceted Londoner Lophiile has shared his new single 'No Bus' - tune in now.

Lophiile is already highly regarded for his production work, pitting hip-hop elements against lush R&B and squelching electro-funk.

Surging to the front of the stage, new single 'No Bus' airs on Beats last night - September 25th - and it's a bold solo offering.

Rooted in that G-Funk flavoured beat, 'No Bus' has an immaculately soulful element that lingers after the final note.

Guests include Col3trane and Amber Mark, two long-time Clash favourites who boost the single to the next level.

The start of something big, you can check out 'No Bus' below.

