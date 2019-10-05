Loose Fit Tackle Their Anxieties On Taut New Single 'BLACK WATER'

Loose Fit are part of Sydney's underground music scene, a confederacy of nutters, vagabonds, and wayward souls.

Leaning towards post-punk in their skewed indie rock sound, the band's precocious live shows have caused real hype in both hemispheres.

Fat Cat Records will release the group's self-titled debut EP, and it's set to land on April 3rd.

Driven forward by Anna Langdon's charismatic vocals, her unrelenting focus provides fresh intensity for Loose Fit's guitar squall.

New single 'BLACK WATER' deals with inner anxieties, how her fears are ever-present; indeed, she sings they're “with you in the car park, with you in the diner, with you in the snack aisle, with you in the elevator...”

We're able to share the full music video for 'BLACK WATER', with guitarist Max Edgar explaining:

"The dancers in the clip are Cait, an old friend of mine, and her partner Jaymie. When I asked Cait if they’d be up for doing the clip, she was really in to it and said the song would suit a tango routine, so that’s what they did. The first half of the clip is just a freestyle thing they improvised to the song, the second half is a tango routine that they perform when they compete in ballroom comps."

"The clip was shot by a friend and colleague of mine, Solomon Thomas. Between the band we had kinda been brewing this idea of filming a dance routine to one of our songs, and when I mentioned it to Solomon one day at work he went mad for it and started rattling off ideas for the rest of the day."

"In the end he came up with the idea of filming the whole thing in one shot as he kinda followed the dancers through their routine."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Zafiro

