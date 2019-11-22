LOOR Shares His 'Nightland' EP In Full

LOOR has shared his new 'Nightland' EP in full - tune in now.

The producer's real name is Gwil Sainsbury, a founding member of alt-J who took time out from music following their debut album.

LOOR is a point of departure for his solo experimentations, these lucid, neo-psychedelic sketches fuelled by a fondness for nascent electronics.

Out now, new EP 'Nightland' was fuelled by a fondness for the twilight hours, and the mind-state that it can put you in.

A series of videos augment the EP, with director Salvador Herrera steering a clip for the title track.

Gwil explains:

“’Nightland’ is a track that I restricted myself to compose between the hours of 1-4am. Working on music at this time is very different to the daytime - there is always a reflective quality to how you work.”

“‘Nightland’ it is an ode to late-night music listening on the internet. Searching Soundcloud, for example, at 3am always produces more musical treasures than any other time. It is as if that time is magical, very personal and somehow, more emotionally spacious.”

The video's concept revolves around a meteorite travelling through space, one that contains DNA fragments. Bursting on contact, it's this notion of renewal that threads its way through the EP as a whole.

Tune in now.

Catch LOOR at London's Shacklewell Arms on November 25th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.