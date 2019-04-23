LOOR Delves Into The Deep Blue Sea For 'Warm'

LOOR is a space for exploration.

The tag Gwil Sainsbury - formerly of alt-J - places on his solo output, it affords the composer room to stretch.

Debut EP 'Nightland' is incoming , with lead song 'Warm' containing some billowing, effervescent electronics that lean towards techno.

There's a melodic spirit running through his work, though, this commitment to openness that makes 'Warm' feel welcoming, accessible.

Psychedelic artist Salvador Herrera takes care of the video, one that shows how startling, unsettling, and visually dynamic our oceans can be.

Featuring a starring role from a jellyfish, 'Warm' uses forward-thinking technology to dramatic effect.

"I first met Salvador when he was part of a Bristol art collective called Caraboo Projects," Gwil explains. "My immediate feeling was one of long-term collaboration."

"His approach to animation is extraordinarily complex. For this video, he commissioned a glass artisan in Mexico to make the individual components of the Jellyfish protagonist. These have then been filmed and composited with long exposure photography creating lines of light for the tentacles (Physiograms)."

"The intended effect was to create a life-form made of light that would evolve, becoming more and more complex, as the video unfolds towards a transcendent ending."

Tune in now.

Catch LOOR at London's Shacklewell Arms on November 25th.

