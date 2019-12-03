LOOR Announces Debut Album 'Waters'

LOOR will release his debut album 'Waters' on May 1st.

The producer's real name is Gwil Sainsbury, and he rose to wide acclaim as a founding member of alt-J.

Taking time out, Gwil moved to Bristol, pursuing a Masters and kicking off his LOOR project.

A tasteful EP landed last year, a sign of much more nuanced, in-depth projects to come.

New album 'Waters' was prompted by long walks around Bristol, as well as inward journeys on DMT, and it's a remarkable experience.

Out on May 1st, LOOR will play a special launch event at London's Waiting Room the same evening.

A preview clip is online now - check it out below.

