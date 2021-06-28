LOONA Return With 'PTT (Paint The Town)'

K-Pop icons LOONA return with new single 'PTT (Paint the Town)'.

The group have begun to lay out plans for their new mini-album, a project that marks the return of leader Haseul.

The singer took time out for 18 months, after being diagnosed with repetitive anxiety disorder.

New single 'PTT (Paint The Town)' is a perfectly judged return, with LOONA blending hi-tech hip-hop production with bhangra elements.

The percussive hook is incredibly infectious, while the intricate dance routines in the video cross-reference their own work.

A carefully weighted return, you can check out 'PTT (Paint The Town)' below.

- - -