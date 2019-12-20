Looks Like Wiley Doesn't Want To Clash Stormzy, After All

So that was another eventful evening on Grime Twitter.

The uneasy detente between Stormzy and Wiley exploded once more, with the Croydon MC demanding the Godfather clash him on radio.

Wiley stalled and stalled - first saying he is in Cyprus, and then explaining that he wants to clash Stormzy in London's cavernous O2 Arena.

Stormzy wasn't having it:

You have 5 days to return to England and clash me or the whole world will know you’re a bitch and a pussy who just tweets and makes videos https://t.co/a74MN2IJJe — HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) February 15, 2020

A lot of onlookers from the scene were also unimpressed with Wiley's behaviour:

Yo if Stormzy says come clash me on rinse and your an mc you better go. — Jaykae (@Jaykae10) February 15, 2020

Wiley is not the leader of grime no more... not from a O.G View... this is when I have to speak... I’ve been doing more work in the village then you. But u wanna diss man and run from @stormzy have grime looking like a bumbahole fest... NOT OVER MY DEAD BODY — Black Russian (@jammerbbk) February 15, 2020

Jammer went on to offer his platform Lord Of The Mics - the original clashing channel - while Tiffany Calver also offered a spot on her show:

Sadly, the evening came and went, and no clash was forthcoming.

Wiley is still chatting on social media - so... will the battle commence?

Let's wait and see.

