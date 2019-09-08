Looks Like Grime4Corbyn Is Over

One of the most unexpected elements of the 2017 general election was the way in which grime and UK rap artists put their weight behind Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Part of a huge surge in youth support for the London politician, it was marked by some incredible moments, including the time Jeremy Corbyn and Jme sat down for an honest, frank conversation.

The political leader seemed to win over huge swathes of the grime world, a movement dubbed Grime4Corbyn at the time.

However a new Guardian report suggests that this has now petered out. The Grime4Corbyn website is now moribund, and no events are planned for the 2019 election campaign.

Little to no MCs have spoken about publicly about their political beliefs this time, with one unnamed manager telling the Guardian that artists believe they were "used" during Labour's campaign.

"The general consensus is that they were used," they commented. "They didn’t follow up. They weren’t expecting a general election so soon, and it’s a bit late to go to the grime community now after ignoring us."

Speaking to the Observer recently , AJ Tracey criticised the way in which the momentum Grime4Corbyn created was used by the party in general.

He said: "It actually helped him a lot and I feel like he didn’t capitalise on it... He didn’t utilise what he had."

Skepta has been a vocal critic of the campaign to gain rapper's support, telling Q recently that artists sold “themselves for fucking bullshit” and that once the election had settled down politicians “don’t give a fuck about us again”.

