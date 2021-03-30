LoneLady Returns With Electro Bouncer '(There Is) No Logic'

LoneLady has shared her new single '(There Is) No Logic' - tune in now.

The Manchester artist reached new heights with her full length ' Hinterland' , but the path to a follow up has been long, and full of twists and turns .

A few moments ago she escaped from her bunker, placing new single '(There Is) No Logic' online for fans.

It's a glorious return, one appropriately laced in colour for such an unseasonably warm and sunny day.

We're hearing shades of 80s electro in there, while the songwriting seems to incorporate elements from R&B's imperial futurism.

Post-punk by way of The Neptunes, it's intoxicating structure builds to that impeccable ear-worm chorus - truly, we've missed her.

LoneLady comments: “It just really encapsulates so many cool electro sounds and even some R&B vocal stylings. It was fun sampling ‘do’ and ‘dah’ vocals and running them through the sequencer to get that choppy-collaged effect, definitely a Cabaret Voltaire influence there. The technology gods were happy that day and it all came together in a really fresh and immediate way.”

She adds: “The melody came almost instantaneously and the lyrics almost wrote themselves. Some of these vocals are in fact the ‘scratch’ takes, or first takes.”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.