Lone Announces New Album 'Always Inside Your Head'

Electronic producer Lone will release new album 'Always Inside Your Head' on October 22nd.

The Nottingham musician has carved out a unique catalogue, one that moves from early, IDM leaning work through to day-glo house .

New album 'Always Inside Your Head' is his first full length project in five years, and it's set to be released on Greco-Roman this Autumn.

Out on October 22nd, Lone names two curious, non-electronic influences on the record - dream pop project Cocteau Twins and seminal shoegaze group My Bloody Valentine.

He comments: “I wanted to approach a range of different styles, but attack them from their angle in a way, so for example on 'Inlove2' I tried to imagine what a Balearic / acid house tune might sound like if it were produced by Kevin Shields...”

New song 'Hidden By Horizons' drifts into dreamy territory, with Lone assisted by Morgane Diet.

