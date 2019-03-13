London's The Social Venue Under Threat

Central London venue The Social is under threat.

The venue was founded 20 years ago, and has hosted shows by the Chemical Brothers, Beck, Edna O’Brien, Wolf Alice, Adele, Bon Iver, Aphex Twin, Florence and the Machine and many, many more.

Set to toast its 20th birthday this year, The Social is instead battling for its existence with rising rents and the threat of a rival offer from a cocktail and wine bar chain placing them under threat.

Launching a new fan-led campaign, The Social aim to raise £95,000 as soon as possible to take the venue off the market.

The 'Save The Social' hub states:

The twentieth anniversary should be a point of celebration; not for a quick, tearful goodbye before the wrecking ball arrives. It should usher in the next two decades with a series of parties presenting significant names on the stage from the past, present and future of the bar. And it should cement the Social’s reputation as one of the most important music venues left standing in the West End and the venue that’s successfully launched over ten million hangovers.

So: get involved HERE.

