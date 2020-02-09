London's The Jazz Cafe To Re-Open

London venue The Jazz Cafe is set to re-open this month.

Like every venue in the country, the Jazz Cafe shut its doors in March, in line with pandemic legislation.

Employing a number of schemes to try and keep momentum going, the venue has just about managed to keep swimming in choppy waters.

Now The Jazz Cafe has confirmed it will re-open on September 19th, with afrobeat trailblazer Dele Sosimi returning to his spiritual home.

It'll be a full seated venue - as it was when it initially opened all those years ago - and will have a restricted capacity as a result.

Head booker Ruari Frew says...

“We're still a long way off where we need to be, and it will be very difficult to operate financially but we owe it to all the people who make the live industry tick to give this a go.”

“Our world is largely made up of freelancers, many of whom fell through the gaps of any government support. It's crucial that we get as many people as possible working again in a safe environment. Although it's not sustainable in the medium or long term, for now it's exciting to have musicians on stage in front of an audience, engineers in booths and bar staff serving drinks again.”

Re-opening on September 19th, The Jazz Cafe will then operate seven days a week, with double shows on Saturday and Sunday.

