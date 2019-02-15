London's George Tavern Venue Wins Landmark Ruling

London venue The George Tavern has won a landmark ruling.

The well-known East London institution was placed under threat by nearby housing developments, and sought to protect themselves from noise complaints.

The campaign to save the venue won the support of Sir Ian McKellan and John Cooper Clarke, with the team aiming to win an extremely rare ruling.

In a landmark case the George Tavern has become the second venue to win a Deed of Easement bill.

The first was Ministry Of Sound, and the bill helps the George Tavern to block noise complaints from newly installed neighbours.

Pauline Forster runs the George Tavernm with the case being handled by lawyer Tim Taylor, partner at Foot Anstey. Tim comments:

"Music venues round the country are justifiably worried about being shut down because of noise complaints from new developments. Tower Hamlets has grasped the nettle here by insisting that this essential legal mechanism goes hand-in-hand with the planning permission."

"The Deed of Easement we drafted and agreed with the council and the developer should now be considered by other local authorities, as it's the only way to fully safeguard local pubs and music venues, whilst still enabling much-needed housing to be built in urban areas. It's a win-win situation."

Pauline adds: "The worry of having neighbours close by who might make noise complaints was a real threat for the George. We could have lost our licence almost immediately. The security of the Deed of Easement is fantastic for us and for other pubs and venues, who stand to benefit from this as well."

She finishes: "I'm so happy with the result and really thankful to all our supporters, Tim and the planning officials at Tower Hamlets."

