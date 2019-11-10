London's Crobar Has Closed

Central London's legendary Crobar has closed for good.

The Soho hub was a famously debauched den for rock and metal fans, with a killer jukebox.

Alas, a combination of COVID, insurance skull-duggery, and feisty landlords seems to have done for the bar.

In a post on Facebook, the owners confirmed that the Crobar will not re-open "at it's current location".

The much-needed post-lockdown insurance claim did not materialise, meaning that the bar is now finished.

The team claim that a new Crobar might rise from the ashes, however, but estimate that it could be over a year before these plans materialise.

Find the statement below.

