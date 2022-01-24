London Venue The Drumsheds To Close This Weekend

London venue The Drumsheds will close this weekend.

The North London spot has hosted some incredible nights since opening in 2019, including full-blown festivals such as Field Day.

Sadly, it seems that The Drumsheds will close imminently, with its final event taking place on January 29th.

No word yet on why The Drumsheds is closing, but it's another hammer-blow for North London clubbers who are already reeling from the loss of The Cause in nearby Tottenham.

The Hydra's NOT TO BE party brings the curtain down, with sets from Four Tet, Floating Points, Joy Orbison, Ben UFO, and more.

"We do fully appreciate that the new date is only a short time from now," The Hydra said. "But in order for us to recreate the show as close to the original as possible, with the same lineup of headliners, at the same venue, this really was our only option. NOT TO BE will be the last-ever show at The Drumsheds, which is closing. So, it was either this date, or cancelling the event altogether. But what a way to go, closing this outstanding venue with this show."

Find The Hydra's statement below.