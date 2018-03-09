London Punx CHARMPIT Are Best Femme Friends Forever

London might be a city dominated by hyper-capitalism, but underneath all that are small communities just trying to get by.

A nexus of DIY networks criss-cross the capital, supplying rehearsal space, studios, and performance spaces for new groups with something to say.

It's from these communities that partly-Californian, partly-British group CHARMPIT emerge, matching punk attitude to a faint hit of guitar jangle.

There's a superb new two-part single incoming on Everything Sucks, a delirious dual missive that arrives, makes its point, and then runs back to the bar.

Here's a quick guide from CHARMPIT themselves...

“‘Squirrel Vision’ is about a manic phase, following a major depressive episode, when you can finally leave the house and the world is wondrous and you're horny for all its majesty. It’s also a nod to a fav Elliott Smith lyric we adapted in college: “I'm in love with the world through the eyes of a [squirrel]...”

“‘It’s Always Summer Up My Skirt’ is about spending summer in London, humidity between our thighs, boobs, and everywhere; swimming in whatever sweat puddle we can find, drinking, toking, thinking and thriving with our cutie queers. Featuring highlights from ABBA’s 'I Am The City' and a v inspirational exchange from Britney Spears’ reality show “Britney and Kevin: Chaotic.”

Pre-order the single HERE or check it out below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.