London Multi-Hyphenate MISOGI Returns With 'Gossip'

London all-rounder MISOGI has shared his new single 'GOSSIP'.

A true Muti-hyphenate, MISOGI's future-fixated sound has resulted in production work with the likes of AJ Tracey, Lil Yachty, and BONES.

His own songwriting is also sought after, with 2021 single 'Bunny' racing across DSPs.

New single 'GOSSIP' is his first since that release, and it's an ode to vintage J-Pop innovation.

Sparkling with colour and energy, there's of joy, and unleashing to 'GOSSIP' the makes MISOGI so infectious.

Speaking about Gossip, MISOGI says:

"I was very inspired by the work of Yasutaka Nakata, namely the music he's made with Jpop groups Perfume, Capsule and Coltemonikha. This song is an ode to that early Jpop era..."

