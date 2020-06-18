London Mayor Sadiq Khan Pledges £450,000 To Grassroots Music Venues

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has pledged £450,000 to aid grassroots music venues.

The pandemic forced venues across the land to shut their doors, placing many in financial peril.

Financial aid from the government has been staggered, with a huge number of venues still left in a perilous state.

Sadiq Khan aims to help venues in London during their hour of need, pledging £450,000 to the cause.

An injection to enable venues to survive the pandemic, he announced the emergency fund by commenting:

"London’s world-leading music venues have been devastated by the impact of COVID-19. That’s why I’m giving £450,000 to support 141 grassroots venues across our city, tailored to their unique needs, such as rent disputes, local council discussions, or direct financial aid."

