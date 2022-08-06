London Collective MiniKingz Unite For 'New Skin Care'

London collective MiniKingz have shared new single 'New Skin Care'.

The three-pronged club force is a vessel for the joint talents of BenjiFlow, Oscar #Worldpeace and Ragz Originale, melding together grime, R&B, and various threads of rap.

While their solo activities often keep them apart, 'New Skin Care' finds the trio working in tandem, and it's a mighty return.

Tapping into their roots, 'New Skin Care' finds the North London making music for the hell of it, with Ragz Originale commenting: “I believe this song sets the perfect tone for us as a collective. The main thing we wanted to get across was the synergy between us, and the drive for energy… we want to shake the skeletons out of your skin!”

Oscar #Worldpeace says the single "is a great introduction to the MiniKingz world, it was one of the first songs we made for the project, everyone bouncing off each other well on this. Shout out Jay Green on making the visual just as icy as the song..."

Finally, BenjiFlow adds: "This is the start of a new world! We’re creating it, welcome."

Tune in now.

