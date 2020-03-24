London Club Five Miles Curate Essential New Comp

London club Five Miles have shared an essential new compilation.

The venue opened in Tottenham back in 2017, and quickly grew to become a key community hub in the area.

With a fantastic soundsystem and an open-minded booking policy, Five Miles established itself as one of the capital's most open-minded small clubs.

Currently shut due to the impact of coronavirus, the team at Five Miles have pieced together a new compilation.

It's an impeccably curated release, one that matches friends - both old and new - of the club against breaking talent and complete unknowns.

Featuring everyone from club heavyweight Daphni to PC Music cohort GFOTY, it's a diverse blend of sounds in keeping with the Five Miles booking policy.

Check it out now.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://fivemileslondon.bandcamp.com/album/five-miles-from-home-2" href="http://fivemileslondon.bandcamp.com/album/five-miles-from-home-2">Five Miles From Home by Various Artists</a>

