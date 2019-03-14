Lona's 'Shangri-La' Is An Explosive Introduction

London four-piece Lona are moving with ambition.

With a full UK tour already planned the band are making sure that each step counts, that each move is the right one.

So here's their new single. 'Shangri-Li' is a biting piece of electronics, with its crunching sense of sonics more inclined towards rock than synth pop.

Very much a group project, each voice interacts to produce something bigger than the whole, with Lona adding a brooding, foreboding sensibility.

Songwriting with a bunch of different layers, 'Shangri-La' actually owes a debt to the work of novelist James Hilton, as it traces the path of two lovers.

Lona explain... "The idea of 'Shangri-La' is loosely inspired by James Hilton’s novel, Lost Horizon. The concept of a paradise of peace and youth. Our song is a modern spin on this, set upon the London Shangri-La hotel. It’s about two lovers desire to go back to place where their love was serene."

Tune in now.

