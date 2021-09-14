Lona Offers Hope With 'Darkest Days'

Lona is a fresh voice.

As a project, it's gone through various incarnations, a period of evolution that has found the songwriter exploring his own limits.

Now he's found something. Set to play the Isle of Wight festival this weekend - main stage, no less - he's armed with a glorious new single, something that aims to offer hope in dark time.

'Darkest Days' is out now, a song that aims to create a sense of connection with his audience, a melody to let them rise up.

As he puts it: "'Darkest Days' is a tale of two people struggling in a relationship..."

"It’s about when the person you love is lost and they feel like there is no way out of the black vacuum inside their head. The song is about being able to battle through these times. It’s about knowing that life won’t always be like this even though you may see no way out."

The song's inherent empathy is built on the songwriter's own experiences, with Lona becoming a vessel for those emotions.

Clancy continues: "I personally know that the darkest days don’t last forever and that’s what this song is really about. I saw no way out - but there was and the people closest to me got me through my darkest times. I wrote this song for the people who may not have other people to get them through. You’ve got me."

Out now, 'Darkest Days' is an inspiration - Lona have shot some brand new visuals for the song, which you can watch first through Clash.

Tune in now

- - -