Lomboy Gazes Into The Future With 'Like Me'

Lomboy is a wandering spirit.

Real name Tanja Frinta, the project reflects the endless travels this Austrian-born artist embarks on.

Her latest evolution took her to Tokyo, where she spent a memorable summer soaking up the city's incredible, overpowering sense of culture.

The experience left an indelible impact, with Lomboy channelling her memories into some crystalline, hazy pop music.

New single 'Like Me' has a psychedelic appeal but frames this in a synth pop context, this other-worldly but incredibly melodic experience.

We're able to showcase the visuals, and it taps into Tokyo's gleaming sense of futurism, the endless neon and tech-driven accomplishments.

"I've been living in Tokyo over a course of several months in one summer," she recalls. "During my last week, I met a man, who was wearing a blue shirt with white dots just like mine (lyrics... white dots on blue), that we both had bought in the same neighbourhood called Shimokitazawa, that also happened to be our favourite spot in Tokyo."

"He was doing his post doc in mathematics at Tokyo University and was living at an embassy, where his uncle was working, sharing a room with the embassy cook. There was a chemistry and familiarity between us, maybe it was wearing the same shirt, perhaps it was the moment, the fact that we were two foreigners in a foreign city that connected us, the briefness of our encounter."

"We met in the afternoon and spend the next 24 hour together talking and walking through various parts of Tokyo."

Tune in now.

