Lolo Zouaï Steps Into A New Era With 'Blur'

Lolo Zouaï has shared her new single 'Blur'.

Out now, the single finds the multi-lingual creative stepping into a fresh era, building outwards on her potent pop vision.

Fresh from a full tour alongside Dua Lipa and Carolina Polachek, Lolo Zouaï aims to evoke the breezy feeling of New York in the summer on her new single.

An optimistic, highly energetic slice of future-facing pop, 'Blur' seems to exist in a post-sundown cityscape where all rules are off.

She comments...

"'Blur brings me back to the feeling of summer in New York - dreamy, intoxicating, and a little reckless."

Tune in now.

- - -