Lolo Zouaï Share Infectious Pop Cut 'Scooter'

Multi-lingual pop aesthete Lolo Zouaï returns with new single 'Scooter'.

2021 has seen the international success story pen a few more chapters in her career, with the single 'Galipette' quickly going viral.

Mesmeric pop from the dexterous talent, it has been nominated for Best International Pop Video at the 2021 UK MVA’s.

Fresh from a flurry of fashion week shows in New York and Paris, her dazzling new single 'Scooter' taps into this globe-trotting energy.

Instantly catchy, 'Scooter' is packed with colour and verve, an excuse for Lolo Zouaï to showcase her effervescence.

