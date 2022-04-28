Lolo Zouaï Drops Slick New Single 'Give Me A Kiss'

Lolo Zouaï has shared her new single 'Give Me A Kiss'.

The multi-lingual pop star took a role on the Future Nostalgia tour, performing alongside Caroline Polachek and of course UK trailblazer Dua Lipa.

Keeping the fires burning, Lolo Zouaï returns with a new single, blessed with seductive power.

Slick new burner 'Give Me A Kiss' is about that moment of connection, when two people realise they're falling for one another.

Out now, the vocal has a hypnotic charm, while the Major League production helps Lolo Zouaï realise her desires.

As she puts it: "'Give Me A Kiss' is the sound of a whirlwind romance that puts you in a haze. It's the seasons changing, the feeling of being out of control and reckless but embracing it."

Loris Russier directs the new video - tune in below.

