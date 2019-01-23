Lolo Zouaï Combines With Blood Orange On Exceptional New Song 'Jade'

Lolo Zouaï wants to go back to Ocean Beach.

Born in Paris, the songwriter was raised in San Francisco, and came of age around its languid, liberal, West Coast air. Since then she's relocated to New York, but Ocean Beach retains a grip on her imagination.

The title of her new two-song package, Ocean Beach is an apt tag for adventurous, glossy take on skeletal, ultra-personal R&B songwriting.

'Lose Myself' is a gorgeous quasi-ballad, but perhaps the biggest attraction is exceptional new song 'Jade', with its guest appearance from Blood Orange.

She explains: "I wanted to take a step back and look at how far I’ve come, so I made two songs dedicated to my hometown: San Francisco. As my career continues to progress, I want to make sure that I don’t lose sight of why I started making music."

"Growing up I’d spend a lot of time at Ocean Beach thinking and writing lyrics. I needed to remind myself that I used to be in my bedroom producing, wondering how I was gonna get my music out there. In the music industry it’s easy to feel jaded and lose the passion that made you want to start in the first place.”

A beautiful piece of R&B songwriting, 'Jade' manages to be both hyper-localised and enchantingly universal. Lolo continues: "'Jade' is the feeling of feeling nothing... being numb to all the beauty around you because you’re stuck in your own head. But then at the same time there’s something beautiful about pain and sadness. 'Jade' plays on that string between beauty and pain. I think Dev and I both stepped out of our comfort zones for this song to create our own world."

The video is online now, and it taps into old school Hollywood glamour, with a setting steeped in history. She says: "We shot the video at a house in LA at the end of last year. The place was listed online as ‘Legendary Sunset Hollywood Villa’. It was actually where they shot the original Ocean’s 11 with Frank Sinatra, so the place already had that classic cinematic energy."

