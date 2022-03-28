Lois Debuts With 'The Way You Are'

Rising force Lois debuts with new single 'The Way You Are'.

Out now, it marks the songwriter's debut, and it's a fantastically assured slice of alt-pop.

Bristling with colour and passion, 'The Way You Are' is about seeking out that true connection with your significant other.

Marking her introductory point, 'The Way You Are' finds Lois speaking from the heart, and she's sure to find a connection.

Lois comments: "'The Way You Are' is a story of love, comfort, and what it feels like to realise the brightness and beauty of someone’s inner essence”.

Due to make her live debut at The Great Escape on May 12th, she'll be well worth seeking out on the streets of Brighton.

Tune in now.

