Logic1000's 'Rush' Is An All-Out Blast Of Energy

Berlin producer Logic1000 has shared new single 'Rush'.

The highly rated electronic artist ended 2021 on a high, sharing an outstanding EP.

Leaning in on her dancefloor flavours, Logic1000 returns in February with her bouncy single 'Can't Stop Thinking About'.

Following this comes new single 'Rush', which more than lives up to its name with a head-long blast of energy.

An exuberant, unrelenting surge of digital flavours, it feels built for peak-time use.

The Berlin artist comments...

"Something about this tune reminds me of the music I was listening to when I first started listening to club music. I'm most excited about playing this one out in clubs..."

Tune in now.

- - -